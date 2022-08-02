DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The 217 ALZ Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic is back in action.
The event held their opening ceremonies this evening at 5:45 PM and now, it's game on!
The tournament first started seven years ago and raised $1,000.
Last year, it raised almost $70,000 and this year, the goal is $100,000.
The 217 ALZ Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic has over 70 sponsors and the hope is they can keep helping central Illinois communities.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.