DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It went viral two years ago and it's continuing to grow today.
The 217 ALZ Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic has helped raise over $90,000 so far this year.
The event has over 75 sponsors and now includes 56 teams. That means, over 250 players are taking the field.
The event's gola is to raise over $200,000 by the end of this year.
