DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The 217 ALZ Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic continues to raise money and sometimes, it does so in interesting ways.
The tournament held a home run derby plus, had someone volunteer to shave their 18 month beard to raise funds as well.
That's right! Seth Black, from Notorious P.I.G., had his beard shaved for $1,250.
You can't make this stuff up!
The 217 ALZ Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic's goal is to raise over $100,000.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.