DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The 5th Annual 217 Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic was a total success.
The tournament has set a new record for the amount of money they raised for Alzheimer's.
Organizers at the event tell us they raised around $50,000 and will know the exact amount later this week.
