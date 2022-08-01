DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The 23rd Ursula Beck Tennis Tournament is happening this week in Decatur.
70 athletes will compete at Fairview Tennis Center for ranking points and $25,000 in prize money.
Fans have a chance to make some money as well. Each day someone is in attendance, they can enter their name for a $500 gas card.
Play will resume Tuesday at 10:00 AM.
For more information and to see the schedule of matches go to www.ursulabecktennis.com.
