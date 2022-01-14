CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- The (25) Illini (13-3, 6-0) took down Michigan (7-7, 1-3) at home Friday night 68-53, starting Big Ten play 6-0 for the first time 2005.
The win marks 13 straight wins against Big Ten opponents as the Illini now have secured four straight wins against Michigan.
Junior center Kofi Cockburn had 21 points and 10 rebounds, securing his ninth straight double-double.
Fifth-year senior Trent Frazier produced 19 points, including 16 in the second half alone, bringing his average from the last eight games to 17.3 points per game.
The Illini will prepare for a home matchup that will take place Monday at the State Farm Center at 11 AM against (7) Purdue (14-2, 3-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.