DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The 25th annual USTA/ Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic started Monday in Decatur.
Tennis players from all over the country came out to the Fairview Tennis Center to compete in the week long tournament.
Spectators will get to see both singles and doubles match ups.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All Rights Reserved.
