(WAND) -- The boys basketball postseason is into the sectional semifinal round.
Today, several local teams were in action. Check out the scores and highlights here.
3A
Normal Community West 57, Sacred Heart-Griffin 80
2A
Bloomington Central Catholic 33, Pleasant Plains 31
Marquette 28, Teutopolis 54
1A
Salt Fork 38, Cornerstone Christian Academy 51
