(WAND) -- The boys basketball postseason is into the sectional semifinal round.

Today, several local teams were in action. Check out the scores and highlights here.

3A

Normal Community West 57, Sacred Heart-Griffin 80

2A

Bloomington Central Catholic 33, Pleasant Plains 31

Marquette 28, Teutopolis 54

1A

Salt Fork 38, Cornerstone Christian Academy 51

