(WAND) -- It's the round of 32 for boys basketball!
Several sectional semifinal matchups happening in central Illinois! Here are the scores and highlights!
1A - Lexington 69, LSA 61
1A - St. Anthony 48, Tuscola 51
2A - Marquette 33, Teutopolis 41
2A - Herscher 25, Monticello 37
2A - Auburn 46, Bloomington Central Catholic 58
3A - Champaign Centennial 50, Sacred Heart-Griffin 58
3A - Glenwood 42, Centralia 38
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.