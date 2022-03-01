(WAND) -- It's the round of 32 for boys basketball!

Several sectional semifinal matchups happening in central Illinois! Here are the scores and highlights!

1A - Lexington 69, LSA 61

1A - St. Anthony 48, Tuscola 51

2A - Marquette 33, Teutopolis 41

2A - Herscher 25, Monticello 37

2A - Auburn 46, Bloomington Central Catholic 58

3A - Champaign Centennial 50, Sacred Heart-Griffin 58

3A - Glenwood 42, Centralia 38

