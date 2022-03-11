This week's Friday Frenzy featured the Illini's matchup with Indiana and Illinois football hosting their pro day.
We also announce our Athlete of the Week plus SHG boys basketball with a shot at making school history.
PART ONE
Illinois falls to Indiana 65-63 in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals. Tyler Jachnicki has a full report from Indianapolis plus, Mark Tupper stops by to discuss how this loss might affect their seed in the NCAA Tournament.
PART TWO
Evan Abramson has a full report from Champaign on Illinois football's pro day.
PART THREE
We announce our WAND Athlete of the Week plus, SHG punches their ticket to the 3A state title game.
