(WAND-TV) -- The WAND Sports team made its way across central Illinois Thursday night to bring you an appetizer of what's to come tomorrow night during another episode of The Original Friday Frenzy.
Below are the girls basketball games that were covered:
Teutopolis 52, Mt. Zion 32
CGB 25, St. Teresa 45
Maroa-Forsyth 33, PORTA 66
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.