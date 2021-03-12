(WAND-TV) -- The original Friday Frenzy returns for another week of action as the WAND Sports team brings you coverage from across the central Illinois area.

PART ONE: 

GBB: Springfield High 49, MacArthur 63

GBB: Lanphier 16, Sacred Heart-Griffin 70

Sacred Heart-Griffin 53, MacArthur 76

Springfield High 44, Lanphier 71

Ramsey 48, Tuscola 78

Mattoon 65, Effingham 78

Teutopolis 67, Mt. Zion 46

PART TWO:

Clinton 37, Maroa-Forsyth 56

ALAH 70, Warrensburg-Latham 60 in overtime

PART THREE:

The Athlete Of The Week for this Friday Frenzy is Charleston High School girls basketball star Shae Littleford.

PART FOUR: 

The Illini defeated Rutgers 90-68 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament. Here's Ayo Dosunmu talking about playing in front of fans again.

