(WAND-TV) -- The original Friday Frenzy returns for another week of action as the WAND Sports team brings you coverage from across the central Illinois area.
PART ONE:
GBB: Springfield High 49, MacArthur 63
GBB: Lanphier 16, Sacred Heart-Griffin 70
Sacred Heart-Griffin 53, MacArthur 76
Springfield High 44, Lanphier 71
Ramsey 48, Tuscola 78
Mattoon 65, Effingham 78
Teutopolis 67, Mt. Zion 46
PART TWO:
Clinton 37, Maroa-Forsyth 56
ALAH 70, Warrensburg-Latham 60 in overtime
PART THREE:
The Athlete Of The Week for this Friday Frenzy is Charleston High School girls basketball star Shae Littleford.
PART FOUR:
The Illini defeated Rutgers 90-68 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament. Here's Ayo Dosunmu talking about playing in front of fans again.
