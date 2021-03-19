(WAND-TV)-- The original Friday Frenzy returns for the first week of the 2021 high school football season as the WAND Sports team brings you coverage from across the central Illinois area.
PART ONE:
MacArthur 35, Southeast 14
Jacksonville 14, Rochester 39
Mattoon 7, Mt. Zion 21
Effingham 21, Mahomet-Seymour 6
PART TWO:
St. Teresa 56, Clinton 0
Bloomington Central Catholic 7, Monticello 20
ALAH 16, Cumberland 21
Pawnee 0, LSA 30
PART THREE:
The Athlete Of The Week for this Friday Frenzy is Mikala Nichols of Stewardson-Strasburg.
PART FOUR:
WAND-TV Sports Director Mark Pearson delivers a report from Indianapolis on how fans reacted to Illinois' big round-one win in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
