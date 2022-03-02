(WAND) -- Sectional semifinals in boys basketball wrapped up tonight.

WAND had highlights of six games tonight! Check them out here!

3A - Mahomet-Seymour 62, MacArthur 65 in OT

2A - Maroa-Forsyth 42, Quincy Notre Dame 60

2A - Mt. Carmel 56, Pana 67

2A - St. Joseph-Ogden 32, El Paso-Gridley 45

1A - South Central 57, Meridian 60

1A - St. Teresa 61, Milford 57

