(WAND) -- Sectional semifinals in boys basketball wrapped up tonight.
WAND had highlights of six games tonight! Check them out here!
3A - Mahomet-Seymour 62, MacArthur 65 in OT
2A - Maroa-Forsyth 42, Quincy Notre Dame 60
2A - Mt. Carmel 56, Pana 67
2A - St. Joseph-Ogden 32, El Paso-Gridley 45
1A - South Central 57, Meridian 60
1A - St. Teresa 61, Milford 57
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.