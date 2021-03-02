(WAND-TV) -- It's not quite the Friday Frenzy yet, but it certainly felt like it tonight with all the games we saw.
Below are the games the WAND Sports team got out and covered around central Illinois.
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Jacksonville 23, MacArthur 66
Sacred Heart-Griffin 58, Rochester 34
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Springfield High 55, Eisenhower 50
Southeast 59, Lanphier 68
Shelbyville 51, St. Teresa 43
Effingham 77, Teutopolis 73
