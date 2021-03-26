(WAND-TV) -- The original Friday Frenzy returns for another week of action as the WAND Sports team brings you coverage from across the central Illinois area.
PART ONE:
MacArthur 0, Sacred Heart-Griffin 54
Jacksonville 14, Glenwood 35
Mahomet-Seymour 34, Mt. Zion 44
Charleston 14, Effingham 34
St. Teresa 68, Sullivan 0
Central A&M 19, Warrensburg 7
Shelbyville 29, Meridian 21 in OT
Athens 12, Maroa-Forsyth 56
PART TWO:
In this week's Athlete Of The Week, Orlando Toatley chats with Mitchell Logan from Springfield High School.
PART THREE:
The Illini basketball season may be over, but players on the team are still bringing in notable nominations for postseason awards.
Junior Ayo Dosunmu has been named a finalist for the Wooden Award.
