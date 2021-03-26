(WAND-TV) -- The original Friday Frenzy returns for another week of action as the WAND Sports team brings you coverage from across the central Illinois area.

PART ONE: 

MacArthur 0, Sacred Heart-Griffin 54

Jacksonville 14, Glenwood 35

Mahomet-Seymour 34, Mt. Zion 44

Charleston 14, Effingham 34

St. Teresa 68, Sullivan 0

Central A&M 19, Warrensburg 7

Shelbyville 29, Meridian 21 in OT

Athens 12, Maroa-Forsyth 56

PART TWO:

In this week's Athlete Of The Week, Orlando Toatley chats with Mitchell Logan from Springfield High School.

PART THREE:

The Illini basketball season may be over, but players on the team are still bringing in notable nominations for postseason awards.

Junior Ayo Dosunmu has been named a finalist for the Wooden Award.

