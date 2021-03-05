(WAND-TV) -- The original Friday Frenzy returns for another week of action as the WAND Sports team brings you coverage from across the central Illinois area.

PART ONE:

Rochester 35, MacArthur 71

U-High 64, Eisenhower 49

Glenwood 38, Southeast 46

Sacred Heart-Griffin 50, Springfield High 46

PART TWO:

Mattoon 61, Mt. Zion 58

Mahomet-Seymour 63, Taylorville 39

Effingham 45, Lincoln 41

Arcola 61, Central A&M 55

Pleasant Plains 54, Maroa-Forsyth 38

PART THREE:

The Athlete Of The Week for this Friday Frenzy is none other than Cori Clark from Mt. Pulaski.

PART FOUR: 

Illini expert Mark Tupper joins the sports team to discuss the latest in Illini basketball, plus, whether or not fans can expect Ayo Dosunmu to play basketball against Ohio State. 

