(WAND-TV) -- The original Friday Frenzy returns for another week of action as the WAND Sports team brings you coverage from across the central Illinois area.
PART ONE:
Rochester 35, MacArthur 71
U-High 64, Eisenhower 49
Glenwood 38, Southeast 46
Sacred Heart-Griffin 50, Springfield High 46
PART TWO:
Mattoon 61, Mt. Zion 58
Mahomet-Seymour 63, Taylorville 39
Effingham 45, Lincoln 41
Arcola 61, Central A&M 55
Pleasant Plains 54, Maroa-Forsyth 38
PART THREE:
The Athlete Of The Week for this Friday Frenzy is none other than Cori Clark from Mt. Pulaski.
PART FOUR:
Illini expert Mark Tupper joins the sports team to discuss the latest in Illini basketball, plus, whether or not fans can expect Ayo Dosunmu to play basketball against Ohio State.
