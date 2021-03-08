DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- In a warm-up to this week's Friday Frenzy, playoff basketball started for various boys high school teams across central Illinois, while girls seasons continue to carry on.
Below are the games the WAND Sports team got out and covered around central Illinois.
Rochester 34, Eisenhower 66
Lincoln 58, Mt. Zion 38
