SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) -- Another year has passed and another Kendall Gill Golf Benefit takes place.
This year marks 31 years for this event.
Over this time, they have raised over $550,000 and aren't slowing down anytime soon.
All foursome slots for the event were sold out as golfers were split between the Blue Course and Orange Course at the University of Illinois Golf Course.
The money raised goes to the Cunningham Children's Home, which offers behavioral therapy to more than 700 kids.
