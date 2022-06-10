(WAND) -- The Glenwood baseball team and the Mahomet-Seymour softball team each competed in 3A semifinal matchups today.

Here are highlights and postgame reactions from both.

BASEBALL

Glenwood 2, Washington 1

Glenwood is scheduled to play Nazareth Academy for the state championship at 11:30am in Joliet.

SOFTBALL

St. Ignatius 3, Mahomet-Seymour 0

Mahomet-Seymour is scheduled to play Antioch for Third Place at 9:00am in Peoria.

