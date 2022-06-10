(WAND) -- The Glenwood baseball team and the Mahomet-Seymour softball team each competed in 3A semifinal matchups today.
Here are highlights and postgame reactions from both.
BASEBALL
Glenwood 2, Washington 1
Glenwood is scheduled to play Nazareth Academy for the state championship at 11:30am in Joliet.
SOFTBALL
St. Ignatius 3, Mahomet-Seymour 0
Mahomet-Seymour is scheduled to play Antioch for Third Place at 9:00am in Peoria.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.