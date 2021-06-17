SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WAND) -- It was a historic night in Schaumburg!
Springfield High trailed Prairie Ridge 6-0, but that's when the fun started!
The Senators rallied all the way back and won their school's first state title in baseball history with a 8-7 victory!
Check out the highlights and postgame reaction!
