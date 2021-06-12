CHARLESTON, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The 3A Girl's Track and Field state competition took place Saturday afternoon at Eastern Illinois University as athletes from across central Illinois gathered to compete.
Linden Neposchlan from Springfield High finished in 11th place in the pole vault competition, clearing a jump of 3.19 meters.
Glenwood had a couple of athletes compete in the triple jump as Abbey Stottler and Natalie Miles both competed.
Then came Hallee Thomas from Danville who came in fifth place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.90.
