DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- THE IHSA playoffs are nearing an end as the last of the teams from central Illinois competed Monday night in the 3A Super-Sectionals in baseball and softball.
Below are the scores and highlights for those two games covered by the WAND Sports team:
Highland 1, Mahomet-Seymour 4
Triad 0, Glenwood 3
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.