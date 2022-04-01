(WAND) -- The original Friday Frenzy returned for another week of action as softball and soccer teams competed across central Illinois.
Plus, find out who the newest WAND Athlete Of The Week is, and what Illini expert Mark Tupper thinks about the NCAA Tournament Final Four matchups.
PART ONE:
Softball: St. Teresa 2, Meridian 9
Softball: Effingham 11, Cumberland 3
Softball: Prairie Central 10, Monticello 13
Girls Soccer: Peoria Christian 2, Monticello 2
Also in part one of the Friday Frenzy is the newest Athlete Of The Week, as WAND Sports' Tyler Jachnicki chats with Monticello's Joey Sprinkle.
PART TWO:
In part two of the Friday Frenzy, WAND Sports Director Mark Pearson chats with Illini expert Mark Tupper about what he thinks of the coming NCAA Tournament Final Four matchups.
Plus, for our WAND Play of the Day, hear from Meridian's Lucy and Lizzie Snow, who both signed with Illinois College to play softball.
