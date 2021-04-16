(WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for another week of action as the WAND Sports team brings you coverage from across the central Illinois area.
PART ONE:
Rochester 70, MacArthur 39
Jacksonville 54, Southeast 8
SHG 56, Lanphier 0
Mt. Zion 21, Effingham 34
St. Teresa 49, Warrensburg-Latham 0
Tuscola 48, Meridian 12
ALAH 34, Sangamon Valley 0
PART TWO:
Cumberland 48, Argenta 0
CGB 14, Arcola 56
PART THREE:
Our Athlete Of The Week for this Friday Frenzy is Glenwood bowler Sammy Schatterman.
PART FOUR:
In part four of the Friday Frenzy, Illini expert Mark Tupper joins us to discuss the latest on Trent Frazier and what we can expect from the NCAA transfer portal this coming week.
In addition, Sports Director Mark Pearson brings us the latest on the newly named Snitker Field, honoring current Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.