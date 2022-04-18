DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- Illini Expert Mark Tupper joins WAND Sports Anchor Evan Abramson for another edition of Tupper's Take.
In this edition of Tupper's Take, Mark discusses the newest addition to the Illini, ZZ Clark, the Illini's second big commitment in recent week. Clark is the younger brother of fellow Illini commit, Sky Clark, a five-star recruit who will join the Illini next year.
