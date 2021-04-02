(WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for another week of action as the WAND Sports team brings you coverage from across the central Illinois area.
PART ONE:
Springfield 27, MacArthur 14
Central A&M 50, Meridian 14
Clinton 13, Warrensburg-Latham 33
Effingham 28, Mattoon 0
Rantoul 0, Monticello 40
Arcola 42. Sangamon Valley 8
CGB 6, ALAH 37
PART TWO:
Aubrurn 18, Athens 34
VGH 0, Cumberland 34
PART THREE:
This week's Athlete Of The Week is Kate Aupperle of Maroa-Forsyth.
PART FOUR:
In this edition of Tupper's Take, we dive into the latest on Illini basketball and the ever growing NCAA transfer portal.
