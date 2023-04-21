(WAND) - The Friday Frenzy is back!
Believe it or not on this spring edition of the Friday Frenzy, Illinois football hosted their open scrimmage.
Plus, the WAND Sports crew covered some action on the Diamond.
We also unveiled our WAND Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week.
And Mark Tupper stopped by to chat about the 2023 NFL Draft which kicks off next Thursday.
