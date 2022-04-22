(WAND) -- The WAND Sports Team was across central Illinois for our latest Friday Frenzy.

This week's edition includes highlights, our WAND Athlete of the Week and Tupper's Take.

PART 1

Softball: Meridian 7, St. Teresa 6

Baseball: Clinton 4, Central A&M 2

Baseball: Centralia 4, Teutopolis 10

Our WAND Athlete of the Week is Kayla Schnippel from Mt. Zion High School.

PART 2

Mark Tupper gives us his takeaways from the Illini Football Spring Game.

Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.