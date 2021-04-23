(WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returned for week six of the high school football season as the WAND-TV Sports team traveled around central Illinois for highlights and more.
Meridian 17, St. Teresa 60
Central A&M 49, Clinton 0
Sullivan-Okaw Valley 27, Warrensburg-Latham 41
Shelbyville 19, Tuscola 56
Peoria Manual 0, MacArthur 41
Glenwood 14, Rochester 60
Sacred Heart-Griffin 83, Springfield High 12
Effingham 43, Lincoln 6
Mt. Zion 63, Illinois Valley Central 21
Milford/Cissna Park 58, LSA 76
Argenta-Oreana 6, ALAH 42
This week's Athlete Of The Week is Tri-City softball's Emma Farley.
Millikin University hosted the Big Blue Open today as the talent from across the Midwest gathered for a track & field event.
Drew Thaxton, a product of Eisenhower High School, was one of the many athletes who competed today.
The Monmouth shot-putter had himself a day as he won the meet by throwing a 17.15 meter toss. The next closest was 14.20 meters.
