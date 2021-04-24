(WAND-TV) -- The first of two high school football seasons that are taking place in 2021 concluded this afternoon as the WAND Sports team went out across central Illinois to cover a couple of football games.
The scores to those games are below:
Lanphier 35, Southeast 15
St. Joseph-Ogden 0, Monticello 43
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.