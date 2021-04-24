WAND LIVE SHOWS

(WAND-TV) -- The first of two high school football seasons that are taking place in 2021 concluded this afternoon as the WAND Sports team went out across central Illinois to cover a couple of football games. 

The scores to those games are below:

Lanphier 35, Southeast 15

St. Joseph-Ogden 0, Monticello 43

