DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- Illini Expert Mark Tupper joins WAND Sports Anchor Evan Abramson for another edition of Tupper's Take.
The NFL Draft is just days away, set for Thursday at 7 PM CT. Tupper believes there could be a couple of former Illini football players who find their names being called.
Watch Tupper's Take to see which Illini player is supposed to be taken first out of the group, and who else has a chance to make their dreams come true.
