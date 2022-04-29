(WAND) -- The WAND Sports Team was across central Illinois for our latest Friday Frenzy.
This week's edition includes highlights, our WAND Athlete of the Week and we tell you who the Chicago Bears drafted in the second and third rounds.
PART 1
Softball: Warrensburg-Latham 0, Meridian 10
Softball: Teutopolis 1, St. Anthony 7
Baseball: Cerro Gordo-Bement 2, LSA 12
We also announce that our Athlete of the Week is Warrensburg-Latham's Jenna Gulyash.
PART 2
Mark Tupper stops by to tell us about the Illini's newest transfer from Texas Tech, Terrence Shannon Jr.
Plus, the Chicago Bears select Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker and Velus Jones Jr. on the second day of the 2022 NFL Draft.
