(WAND-TV) -- In this week's edition of the Original Friday Frenzy, the WAND Sports team goes across Central Illinois to bring you the latest baseball and softball highlights, plus the Illini's Kendrick Green was drafted, Athlete Of The Week and more.
PART ONE:
The Illini's Kendrick Green was drafted 87th overall and is now a Pittsburgh Steeler.
Softball: Maroa-Forsyth 6, Mt. Zion 12
Baseball: Jacksonville 1, Springfield 5
Baseball: Lincoln 15, Warrensburg-Latham 4
PART TWO:
This week's Athlete Of The Week is Warrensburg-Latham's Parker Hopkins.
PART THREE:
In the final part of the Original Friday Frenzy, Meridian High School's baseball diamond, Snitker Field, was shown all the way down in Atlanta, GA.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker about the field being named after him.
