(WAND) -- The original Friday Frenzy returned for another week of action as softball and baseball teams competed across central Illinois!
Plus, find out who the newest WAND Athlete Of The Week is!
PART ONE:
Baseball: Cerro Gordo-Bement 1, Okaw Valley 16
Softball: Okaw Valley 6, ALAH 13
Softball: Mt. Zion 5, Teutopolis 9
PART TWO:
Our newest Athletes of the Week are the Stauder twins from Okaw Valley. Tyler Jachnicki chats with both Karlie and Kylie.
