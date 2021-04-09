(WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for another week of action as the WAND Sports team brings you coverage from across the central Illinois area.

SHG 52, Rochester 33

MacArthur 7, Glenwood 35

Springfield 54, Southeast 14

MT. Zion 65, Lincoln 6

St. Teresa 69, Shelbyville 13

Tuscola 19, Warrensburg-Latham 16

Central A&M 48, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 6

Meridian 28, Clinton 26

Arcola 28, ALAH 10

Argenta-Oreana 34, Cerro Gordo/Bement 30

Cumberland 49, Tri-County 0

This week's Athlete Of The Week is Denver Anderson of Mt. Zion.

For part four of the Friday Frenzy we preview the 76th opening day of the Macon County Speedway!

