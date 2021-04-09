(WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for another week of action as the WAND Sports team brings you coverage from across the central Illinois area.
PART ONE:
SHG 52, Rochester 33
MacArthur 7, Glenwood 35
Springfield 54, Southeast 14
MT. Zion 65, Lincoln 6
St. Teresa 69, Shelbyville 13
Tuscola 19, Warrensburg-Latham 16
Central A&M 48, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 6
Meridian 28, Clinton 26
PART TWO:
Arcola 28, ALAH 10
Argenta-Oreana 34, Cerro Gordo/Bement 30
Cumberland 49, Tri-County 0
PART THREE:
This week's Athlete Of The Week is Denver Anderson of Mt. Zion.
PART FOUR:
For part four of the Friday Frenzy we preview the 76th opening day of the Macon County Speedway!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.