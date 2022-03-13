CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND) -- With the 2021-22 regular season completed and conference tournaments finished, the NCAA Tournament Selection Show revealed the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket, as the Illini came in as the No. 4 seed in the South region.
Their opponent will be No. 13 seeded Chattanooga (27-7) as the Illini will travel to Pittsburgh, PA. for a Friday matchup.
The Illini will head into the NCAA Tournament with hopes of making it further than they did last year where the team fell in the second round of the tournament to Loyola Chicago.
An early exit from the 2022 Big Ten Tournament gave the Illini some much needed rest after a taxing regular season, something Head Coach Brad Underwood thinks will be a huge advantage to this year's tournament team.
