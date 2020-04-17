FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WAND) -- To Luke Goode (prounounced GOOD-ee), it pretty much all came down to football.
The four-star basketball recruit committed to the Illini on Friday thanks in large part to the attention the Illinois staff, led by Stephen Gentry, gave to Goode. That attention didn't stop at basketball games, which were attended by many other top-shelf programs, but also onto the Homestead Spartan football field as well.
In this WAND spotlight, the 6-foot-6 shares his thoughts after committing, while his head coach at Homestead Chris Johnson give a five-minute interview to Gordon Voit about Goode's skill set, what sets him apart and what Illinois did to land him.
Footage and interview with Luke Goode courtesy of FOX55 TV in Fort Wayne.