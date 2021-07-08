MACON, Ill. (WAND) -- It was a perfect night for the 41st Herald & Review 100.
And the race saw a familiar face win it. Oakwood's Bobby Native won his third Herald & Review 100 on Thursday night.
That capped off an incredible night of racing that saw Kyle Helmick win the feature for the Pro-Mods and Mike Harrison take the checkered flag in the Modifieds feature.
