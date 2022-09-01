MACON, Ill. (WAND) - The 42nd annual Herald and Review 100 was back at Macon Speedway Thursday.
The event was originally supposed to be held in July, but mother nature postponed it to September 1.
The 2022 Modified Feature winner was none other than Mike Harrison.
Taking the 100 Super Late Model Feature was Jason Feger of Bloomington.
For full results click HERE.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.