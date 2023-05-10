(WAND) - The spring season is really starting to ramp up.
On WAND Sports, we recapped the City Series in Effingham between St. Anthony and Effingham High School.
Plus, we covered a Regional Semifinal between Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth and St. Thomas More.
And finally, we hit the track for the CS8 Boys Conference Meet.
