(WAND) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for another week of action as the WAND Sports team brings you the latest in sports news from around central Illinois.
PART ONE:
Softball: Mt. Zion 4, Maroa-Forsyth 1
Softball: Effingham 9, St. Anthony 16
Baseball: Father McGivney Catholic 6, Maroa-Forsyth 8
Girls Soccer: St. Teresa 1, Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth 0
Athlete Of The Week: In this week's Athlete Of The Week, Tyler Jachnicki features Tatum Trotter from Glenwood softball.
PART TWO:
In part two of the Friday Frenzy, Millikin softball defeats Ohio Northern University for their first NCAA Tournament win since 1994. The Big Blue took down the Polar Bears 5-4 in nine innings.
