(WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for another week of exciting content as the WAND Sports team went out across central Illinois to cover high school softball, Illini sports action and more.
PART ONE:
Softball: Clinton 5, Warrensburg-Latham 14
Baseball: St. Anthony 5, Effingham 2
Plus, two Mt. Zion gymnasts compete in a regional competition in Bloomington, IL against other athletes from Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky.
PART TWO:
This week's Athlete Of The Week is Cerro Gordo-Bement's Riley Brandenburg.
PART THREE:
Illini expert Mark Tupper joins Mark Pearson to discuss the latest Illinois men's basketball news.
Plus, the WAND Play Of The Day is Millikin softball taking down Illinois Wesleyan 1-0 to advance to the CCIW Tournament Championship.
