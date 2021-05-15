(WAND-TV) -- High school softball and baseball continued to bring excitement and normalcy to central Illinois as the WAND Sports team ventured across central Illinois to cover some of the best games happening.
Below are the games the WAND Sports team covered, along with the scores of those games.
Baseball: Teutopolis 2, Mt. Zion 4
Baseball: Blue Ridge 3, LSA 4
Softball: Mt. Zion 6, Teutopolis 4
