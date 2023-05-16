(WAND) - It was a busy day for high school sports Tuesday.
1A Regional Semifinals were under way for girls soccer. Plus, Softball postseason is now in full swing.
Check out the scores below.
1A Girls Soccer Sectional Semifinals
Alton 0, SHG 1 (4-1 penalties)
Hillsboro 0, Pleasant Plains 6
Athens 0, U-High 10
Bloomington Central Catholic 1, Williamsville 6
1A Softball Regional Semifinals
Tuscola 4, Meridian 3
Central A&M 0, Casey-Westfield 15 (F/3)
Okaw Valley 1, Dieterich 16 (F/4)
