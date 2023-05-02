SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - High school sports teams did not only battle each other this Tuesday, but also the wind.
Those wind gusts would play a factor at the annual Springfield City track meet on Tuesday.
Several races would be close coming down to just tenths of a second for the victory with Springfield High School coming away with the team win.
Team Scores:
Springfield: 114
Lanphier: 75
Southeast: 40
SHG: 39
In baseball, it was a pitching duel between Glenwood's Parker Detmers and Rochester's Jack Swaney. Several MLB scouts were in attendance. Despite throwing a no-hitter, Detemers and his Titans would fall 4-3.
Finally in Teutopolis, Ben Goeckner put on a show on the mound and in the batter's box. The Shoes edged out North Clay 5-2.
