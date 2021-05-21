(WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for another week of exciting content as the WAND Sports team went out across central Illinois to cover high school baseball, Illini sports action and more.
PART ONE:
High School Baseball: Monticello 5, Maroa-Forsyth 4
High School Baseball: Effingham 0, North Clay 5
PART TWO:
The Athlete Of The Week is ALAH Softball pitcher MaKenzie Brown.
PART THREE:
In Illini news, Assistant To The Head Coach Geoff Alexander has been promoted to the team's second assistant coach. Alexander is the son of former Lincoln High School legendary boy's basketball Head Coach Neil Alexander.
Transitioning to football, Illini Expert Mark Tupper joins the WAND Sports team to discuss the latest in Illini Football stadium capacity for the coming Fall season.
