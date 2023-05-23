Postseason action for both Girls Soccer and softball

(WAND) - It was a busy Tuesday in high school sports.

WAND Sports covered a pair of Sectional Semifinal soccer games, and a trio of playoff softball games.

Check out the scores below.

Girls Soccer

1A Super-Sectional 

Pleasant Plains 1, Freeburg 0

2A Sectional Semifinals 

Glenwood 8, Mahomet-Seymour 0

Rochester 2, Normal West 0

Softball

2A Sectional Semifinals 

St. Anthony 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 0

Unity 3, Marshall 0

3A Regional Semifinal

Mt. Zion 18, Eisenhower 0 (4 innings)

