(WAND) - It was a busy Tuesday in high school sports.
WAND Sports covered a pair of Sectional Semifinal soccer games, and a trio of playoff softball games.
Check out the scores below.
Girls Soccer
1A Super-Sectional
Pleasant Plains 1, Freeburg 0
2A Sectional Semifinals
Glenwood 8, Mahomet-Seymour 0
Rochester 2, Normal West 0
Softball
2A Sectional Semifinals
St. Anthony 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 0
Unity 3, Marshall 0
3A Regional Semifinal
Mt. Zion 18, Eisenhower 0 (4 innings)
