(WAND) - Thursday was filled with action from the track and the diamond.
State Finals for Boys Track is underway at O'Brien Field. 1A Preliminaries were held Thursday. See the full results HERE. 2A and 3A Preliminaries will be held Friday. State Finals are set to kickoff on Saturday.
High School Baseball Scores
3A Regional Semifinals
Rochester 8, Mt. Zion 0
Lincoln 7, Centennial 2
Effingham 2, Charleston 1
