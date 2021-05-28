(WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for another week of action as the WAND Sports team heads out across Central Illinois to bring you the latest in track, baseball and Illini sports.
PART ONE:
NCAA Division III Regional Tournament: Washington University 5, Millikin 2
NCAA Division III Regional Tournament: Illinois College 6, Transylvania 11
PART TWO:
The WAND Athlete Of The Week is actually two separate athletes this week, as the Brummer brothers of St. Teresa High School are our featured individuals.
While the Brummer Brothers take part in the ending baseball season, track is also slowing down as conference meets take place across central Illinois.
The CIC Girl's Meet is one of those competitions covered by the WAND Sports Team this Friday evening.
The Shelbyville Rams came away with the overall win at the CIC track meet as Warransburg-Latham and St. Teresa also had huge individual performances.
PART THREE:
In the final part of this Friday Frenzy, Mark Pearson chats with Illini expert Mark Tupper, who tells us that a hire could soon be made to fill the third spot on Brad Underwood's staff.
